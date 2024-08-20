Pair trapped after crash brings lines down on truck

Two truckers were trapped in their cab in Mosgiel after a crash caused live power lines to tangle over the vehicle.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand (Fenz) spokeswoman said crews from Lookout Point and Mosgiel were called to the crash in Gow St about 2.50pm.

The truck crashed into a power pole, bringing it down on the vehicle along with the power lines.

Emergency services at the scene today. Photo: Craig Baxter

Fenz crews told the two occupants to stay in the truck until the power authority could come out and isolate the power.

The power lines were smoking at a point, the spokeswoman said.

Police were also in attendance and a police spokeswoman said the pair in the truck both had minor injuries.

The power pole and lines were on the road and the road was partially blocked, the spokeswoman said.

