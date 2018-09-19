Pair unhurt in 100kmh motorway swipe

Dunedin's Southern Motorway slowed to a crawl this afternoon after a ute travelling at 100kmh swiped a stopped four-wheel drive.

A police spokeswoman said a ladder had fallen off the back of a Toyota Land Cruiser, whose driver had stopped to retrieve it in the northbound lane of the motorway near Green Island.

The ute, which was travelling at 100kmh, then appeared to have glanced the back of the Land Cruiser, she said.

A St John spokeswoman said the occupants of both vehicles escaped without injury.