Palmerston death: police call for information

The death at Mull Street on Saturday was still being treated as unexplained, police said in a statement,
"Enquiries remain ongoing. As part of this a post mortem has been completed."
Police wanted to speak to anyone who could assist the investigation team.
Officers were called to the Mull St address about 12.15am.
A neighbour told the Otago Daily Times there were occasional loud parties at the address.
Another Mull St resident contacted the ODT and said apart from noisy parties at weekends, the house was occupied by a "quiet and normal family" with four children.
Police can be contacted via 105, quoting file number 230429/9600.