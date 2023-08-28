Passenger thrown through window in Dunedin motorway crash

A backseat passenger was ejected from a car that crashed on Dunedin’s Southern motorway early yesterday.

Sergeant Matt Lee, of Dunedin, said police were called to the scene on Caversham Valley Rd at 3.20am.

The 18-year-old driver lost control of the vehicle, spun out and crashed through a fence.

A 24-year-old man in the back seat was thrown from his seat and through the vehicle's rear window on to the road.

He was taken to hospital in a serious condition.

Alcohol and weather were not factors in the crash, Sgt Lee said.