Pavers replaced 18 months after upgrade

Following a recent upgrade, pavers in St Andrew St in central Dunedin, at the intersection with George St, require replacement. Photo: Gregor Richardson

The new streetscape in central Dunedin requires repairs throughout this month, as damaged pavers are replaced.

Replacement of cracked pavers comes 18 months since completion of an upgrade in George St and the surrounding retail area.

However, Dunedin City Council central city plan project director Glen Hazelton said there was no problem with the product and damage was limited to localised areas.

The St Andrew St intersection with George St was one significant area affected and it was also where large trenches had previously been dug for underground pipes and where there had since been heavy traffic, he said.

Some pavers had not settled evenly.

Dr Hazelton said the areas requiring replacement added up to 115sq m, which was 0.5% of the pavers for the overall project.

Remedial work involved replacing damaged road and footpath pavers in and around George, Albany and St Andrew streets.

The council has a supply of spare pavers.

Dr Hazelton said repairs were mostly cosmetic and minor. Such repairs were normal for projects of this scale, he said.

Underground pipes or infrastructure had not been damaged.

Dr Hazelton said the council waited until after winter to carry out the work because this helped with the drying time for the mortar.

Most of the work would be done at night and in sections to minimise disruption to businesses and road users, the council said.

Work would stop before December.

In January, the crew would return to fix some pavers in Knox Row, the council said.

The upgrade of the retail area had a capital cost of about $110 million, which included replacing old pipes underground.

George St was the focus of a makeover above ground, which included one-way traffic for three blocks and a more pedestrian-friendly environment.

"The once-in-a-generation revamp of the city centre resulted in a beautiful streetscape that many people are enjoying," Dr Hazelton said.

"Unfortunately, some aren’t being as kind, and we are still having some issues with vandalism of the trees, in particular.

"We ask that residents be more respectful so others can continue to appreciate the central city area."

Council city services manager Scott MacLean said pavers cracking had happened in small areas.

Contractors started work last night at the intersection of George St and St Andrew St.

After St Andrew St, contractors would move on to the Golden block of George St and then the New Edinburgh Way block.

The work resulted in some traffic congestion this evening.

A damaged tree in the New Edinburgh Way block would also be replaced, the council said.

There would be some temporary lane closures and reduced parking in some areas while the roadworks were under way.

