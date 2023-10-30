Peddling a story: Man denies stealing expensive bike

A man arrested for allegedly stealing a "high value" bike told Dunedin police he did not know how it came into his possession.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said police responded to an incident at the Night 'n Day store on King Edward St, after a 33-year-old man had tried to start a fight in the store.

Upon arresting the man on Saturday, police discovered he had bail conditions saying he had to stay in Invercargill.

He had in his possession a high-value yellow bicycle, and he told police he did not know how he came into possession of it, Snr Sgt Bond said.

"Police shortly afterwards received a report of a bike being stolen from the Countdown supermarket nearby."

Snr Sgt Bond said the bike was seized, and when the man was searched, they discovered several spray cans.

He was also arrested for allegedly helping himself to a buffet without paying at a hotel in central Dunedin.

Snr Sgt Bond said for the incidents, he was charged with unlawfully taking a bicycle, theft, disorderly behaviour and possession of graffiti and possession of a pipe.