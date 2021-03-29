Monday, 29 March 2021

Pedestrian hit by car on Blackhead Rd seriously hurt

    By John Lewis
    A 24-year-old man is in Dunedin Hospital with serious injuries after being hit by a car while walking on Blackhead Rd at the weekend.

    Senior Sergeant Craig Dinnissen, of Dunedin, said the incident happened about 10.30pm on Saturday.

    Weather conditions at the time were wet and foggy, and visibility was poor, he said.

    The driver and his family stopped to give aid to the man, before St John officers arrived and took him to Dunedin Hospital.

    Snr Sgt Dinnissen said the driver did not appear to be at fault, but police were continuing to investigate.

