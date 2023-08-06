Pedestrian hit on Southern Motorway 'critical'

A pedestrian hit by a vehicle on Dunedin's Southern Motorway is in a critical condition in hospital, police say.

The incident happened on State Highway 1 near the off-ramp to Green Island, with police responding at 6.51pm yesterday.

Police said today it initially was reported to have taken place in Main South Rd, but have since confirmed it was on the motorway.

A spokeswoman said the person was walking along the side of the road when they were hit.

They were taken to Dunedin Hospital and were in a critical condition today, she said.

Last night the person was reported to be in a serious condition.

The Serious Crash Unit attended the scene until about 10.30pm.

The off-ramp was closed for a time and reopened late last night.