Peninsula search halted for missing woman

Dunedin police have paused their search for a missing woman last seen on Otago Peninsula.

Penelope, known as Penny, did not board her flight back to Taupo three weeks ago and has not been seen or heard from since.

Earlier this month police released a CCTV image of the 65-year-old "just prior to her arrival in the Sandfly Bay area" on the peninsula on March 1.

Penelope was last seen in central Dunedin last Friday. Photo: supplied

Since then, officers had conducted searches in Dunedin and the peninsula area, police said in a statement.

"At this stage, no new search areas have been identified, and the active search has been paused while a review and evaluation of the search is conducted."

Police had been in contact with Penny's family and continued to update them and provide them with support.

"Although the search has been paused, we remain poised to reactivate the search in any areas of interest as they are identified or if any fresh information or credible sightings of Penny are reported," police said.

People who have seen the woman, or have any information on her whereabouts, were asked to contact police on 105 and reference file number 250304/9428.

- APL