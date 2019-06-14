Person injured after intervening in dog fight

A person was taken to hospital after intervening in a fight between two dogs at their Dunedin home.

Police were called to the property in Panmure Ave, Calton Hill just before dawn to reports of a person injured by a dog.

St John also attended and transported the moderately injured person to Dunedin Hospital by ambulance.

Dunedin City Council compliance, animal and parking services team leader Peter Hanlin said the person was bitten when they intervened between two dogs fighting.

"We're still investigating and are yet to speak with the person involved.

"Both dogs remain in their owner's possession at this stage."

Mr Hanlin said the dogs were mixed-breed terriers.

When the Otago Daily Times visited the home yesterday morning dogs could be heard continuously barking inside and the property was well-fenced.

The lights were on but the curtains drawn, and there was no response to door knocks except more barking from the dogs.