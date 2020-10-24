Saturday, 24 October 2020

Petrol flowing at new self-service site

    By Jacob McSweeny
    1. News
    2. Dunedin

    PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH
    PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH
    The new Nelson Petroleum Distributors station in Dunedin that was supposed to be ready as far back as March this year turned on the pumps on Thursday.

    The self-service site in Andersons Bay Rd has 12 refuelling spots and will be open 24 hours.

    Construction started last year, but disruptions due to Covid-19 delayed the project for several months.

    It is the third NPD site in Dunedin, with others already at Port Chalmers and Green Island.

    NPD chief executive Barry Sheridan said he was pleased to be adding to its existing network in the region, "bringing more great prices for Dunedin motorists with the premium site". 

     

    Comment now

    Add a Comment

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter