Petrol flowing at new self-service site

PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH

The new Nelson Petroleum Distributors station in Dunedin that was supposed to be ready as far back as March this year turned on the pumps on Thursday.

The self-service site in Andersons Bay Rd has 12 refuelling spots and will be open 24 hours.

Construction started last year, but disruptions due to Covid-19 delayed the project for several months.

It is the third NPD site in Dunedin, with others already at Port Chalmers and Green Island.

NPD chief executive Barry Sheridan said he was pleased to be adding to its existing network in the region, "bringing more great prices for Dunedin motorists with the premium site".