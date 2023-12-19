Phone flung in elderly neighbours at war row

A fence built to keep two warring elderly neighbours separate seems to be doing little to cool tensions at a block of Dunedin flats.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said police were called to a block of Musselburgh Rise flats at 4.10pm yesterday after a ‘‘neighbours at war’’ situation.

Police spoke with a 71-year-old man and a 71-year-old woman who live next door to each other.

The pair were having an altercation when the woman grabbed the man's cell phone and threw it into her garden.

The man then tried to barge past her to get it back but the woman blocked his way.

A scuffle occurred between the pair where the man grabbed the woman to break free from her grip.

A fence had been built between the flats previously to separate the pair from one another.

Police gave both parties prevention advice.

