Photos: Crowds come out for Cup day at Wingatui

Hundreds of people showed up to the Wingatui Racecourse to enjoy an afternoon of sun, racing and fashion today.

Excitement and disappointment could be heard among the crowd as the horses raced through the gates.

Almost as exciting was the Fashion in the Field show, which saw about 25 men and women strut their stuff down the catwalk.

The entries ranged from a young man with his belly out to distinguished gentlemen in immaculate suits.

Groups of young men and women watched the races from the stands wearing in their finest threads while holding cans of Speight's.

A live band, Dusty Duke, provided smooth tunes to enjoy the festivities to.

The Otago Racing Club earlier said it was hoping for a crowd of 3500-plus for the nine-race Wingatui meeting, followed by watching the Melbourne Cup on the big screens.