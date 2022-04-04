Pile-up on SH88 causes motorists to become late

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokeswoman said one crew from Port Chalmers Station attended a crash in Blanket Bay Road near Sawyers Bay about 8.10am.
Another crew from Willowbank Station was dispatched but was not needed as no-one was trapped.
The crew from Port Chalmers Station was assisting police at the scene.
A truck appeared to be involved, the spokeswoman said.
An Otago Daily Times photographer at the scene said a truck carrying a container appeared to have rear-ended a car which rear ended another car.
The incident caused significant traffic disruptions for about half an hour.
It appeared there were only minor injuries as a result of the crash.
Commuters and pupils could be seen stranded at bus stops.
The road was cleared by about 9.05am, he said.
