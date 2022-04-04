Pile-up on SH88 causes motorists to become late

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokeswoman said one crew from Port Chalmers Station attended a crash in Blanket Bay Road near Sawyers Bay about 8.10am.Photo: Stephen Jaquiery

A pile-up which appeared to involve a truck and two cars held up traffic near Saywers Bay this morning.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokeswoman said one crew from Port Chalmers Station attended a crash in Blanket Bay Road near Sawyers Bay about 8.10am.

Another crew from Willowbank Station was dispatched but was not needed as no-one was trapped.

The crew from Port Chalmers Station was assisting police at the scene.

A truck appeared to be involved, the spokeswoman said.

An Otago Daily Times photographer at the scene said a truck carrying a container appeared to have rear-ended a car which rear ended another car.

The incident caused significant traffic disruptions for about half an hour.

It appeared there were only minor injuries as a result of the crash.

Commuters and pupils could be seen stranded at bus stops.

The road was cleared by about 9.05am, he said.

oscar.francis@odt.co.nz