Monday, 4 April 2022

Pile-up on SH88 causes motorists to become late

    By Oscar Francis
    A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokeswoman said one crew from Port Chalmers Station attended a crash in Blanket Bay Road near Sawyers Bay about 8.10am.Photo: Stephen Jaquiery
    A pile-up which appeared to involve a truck and two cars held up traffic near Saywers Bay this morning.

    A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokeswoman said one crew from Port Chalmers Station attended a crash in Blanket Bay Road near Sawyers Bay about 8.10am.

    Another crew from Willowbank Station was dispatched but was not needed as no-one was trapped.

    The crew from Port Chalmers Station was assisting police at the scene.

    A truck appeared to be involved, the spokeswoman said.

    An Otago Daily Times photographer at the scene said a truck carrying a container appeared to have rear-ended a car which rear ended another car.

    The incident caused significant traffic disruptions for about half an hour.

    It appeared there were only minor injuries as a result of the crash.

    Commuters and pupils could be seen stranded at bus stops.

    The road was cleared by about 9.05am, he said.
