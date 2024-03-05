Pink-mania takes over Dunedin

Pink superfan Saphron Yaxley, who has adored the singer for 12 years, has two tattoos of the artist’s song lyrics, and more are planned. PHOTO: STEPHEN JAQUIERY

Dunedin's biggest Pink fan is inked to prove it and might just get the inspiration for a third tattoo tonight.

Pink superfan Saphron Yaxley will be among about 37,000 people packed into Forsyth Barr Stadium as Pink takes to the stage tonight.

Ms Yaxley, who has been a Pink fan for more than a decade, already has two Pink quotes tattooed on to her, and is hoping for a third.

She has the quote "you are perfect to me" from Pink’s song Perfect, and the quote "It’s a trustfall baby," from her song Trustfall.

A third tattoo was on the cards, but choosing another perfect quote from Pink’s lengthy discography was proving a thought-provoking task for Ms Yaxley.

"For the past 12 years now I’ve been listening daily. The first time I experienced her was when we went on a family trip to the US and we ended up at a concert there.

"That’s where I fell in love with her and her music."

Out of the many of Pink songs that resonated with Ms Yaxley, if she had to pick a favourite it would be her song Perfect, the subject of her tattoo.

"I’m very excited. I’ve been waiting for a long time for this, I bought my tickets the day they came out.

"I think she’s pretty phenomenal how she does the acrobatics along with singing live, but the way she engages with the crowd is pretty special.

"She makes you feel like it’s her favourite concert in her favourite place and the best place to be."

The concert would be Ms Yaxley’s third time seeing Pink live, after seeing her for first time in the United States 12 years ago and most recently during Pink’s last visit to Dunedin in 2018.

Joining Ms Yaxley tonight would be an estimated 37,000 other concert-goers, over a-third of whom were expected to be from out of town.

Dunedin Airport marketing and customer experience manager Chris Snow said he expected the airport to be "heaving with fans".

"Hosting a performer of this calibre can only mean good things for Dunedin."

Dunedin accommodation was also almost entirely sold out, with much of it snapped up months in advance.

Otago Motel Association president and owner of 538 Great King Motel Pete Firns said his and most of the other motels and hotels around the city had been fully booked for months.

"What people tend to do when a concert is announced is to book accommodation before concert tickets even go on sale.

"Personally, we try and avoid that by not confirming the booking until they tell us they have their tickets, but if they book online then we can’t change that."

The Dunedin City Council, in response to the lack of accommodation, opened a self-contained vehicle’s carpark next to the Dunedin Ice Stadium.

The 100 bookable spots from Monday to Wednesday were filled by yesterday.

Mr Firns said there had been a couple of cancellations, but those free rooms were snapped up pretty fast.

"They will come to the city, eat out, do some shopping — I think the entire community benefits from an event like this."

