Pipe replacement to start in central city

Supplied: DCC

Work to replace underground pipes in Hanover and Filleul Sts in Dunedin is to start next week.

The work is connected to a planned makeover of Dunedin's main shopping street, George St, as part of an upgrade in the central city.

Dunedin City Council central city plan project director Dr Glen Hazelton said some pipes for water and wastewater dated back to the late 1800s.

Isaac Construction would start replacing about 500m of underground pipes in Hanover St, between George St and Filleul St, and in Filleul St, between Hanover and London Sts, from Monday next week, Dr Hazelton said.

New traffic lights would also be installed at the intersection of Hanover and Filleul Sts.

Work under way in Frederick St. Photo: DCC

Sections of road would be closed during the work, but some access would remain available for residents and businesses.

A new right-hand turn into the Meridian Mall car park is to be created from Filleul St this week.

Access to the car park from the Hanover St ramp is to be closed for 6-8 weeks.

“We recommend people plan ahead for their journey into town," Dr Hazelton said.

"Construction crews are working hard to manage disruption in the inner city and to get the job done as efficiently as possible."

Work in London St is expected to be finished by Monday and in Frederick St in April, before it starts in Great King St.

The first stage of construction work in George St is scheduled to begin after Easter, in the block between Moray Pl and St Andrew St.

The overall project, including a much-altered presentation of George St, is expected to be completed in 2024.