A flight was diverted back to Auckland after failing to land twice at Dunedin Airport in strong winds this morning.

Dunedin Airport marketing manager Chris Snow said Flight NZ671 attempted two landings before the decision was made to divert back to Auckland.

This resulted in the cancellation of 9.35am flight from Dunedin to Auckland.

Other flights this morning had been unaffected.

