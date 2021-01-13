Wednesday, 13 January 2021

1.18 pm

Plane flips at Taieri Aerodrome

    By Emma Perry
    1. News
    2. Dunedin

    Emergency services at the scene this afternoon. Photo: Christine O'Connor
    Emergency services at the scene this afternoon. Photo: Christine O'Connor
    Emergency services were called to the Taieri Aerodrome after a plane flipped this afternoon.

    A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said it was alerted at 12.47pm.

    It was unknown how the light aircraft flipped, and emergency services were still trying to work out the exact circumstances of the crash.

    Three appliances from Mosgiel, Roslyn and Willowbank attended.

    A St John spokesman said one person was being treated for minor injuries at the scene, but it was unlikely they would require transport to hospital.

    One person was treated for minor injuries. Photo: Christine O'Connor
    One person was treated for minor injuries. Photo: Christine O'Connor

    Comment now

    Add a Comment

     

    drivesouth-pow-generic-1.png

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter