Plans for Sutton bridge continuing

Work on replacing the historic Sutton suspension bridge is continuing behind the scenes.

Strath Taieri Community Board chairman Barry Williams said board members were updated on the progress of the bridge at the board's first meeting of the year last week.

Registers of interest for replacing the bridge had been called for and Mr Williams said he was happy with how things were progressing.

''Obviously there will be a bit of a hassle and a row over the previous one but we just want some clarification so we can move forward.''

Mr Williams said the main priority for the board and the community was to have a new crossing up and running as soon as possible.

''It's an inconvenience to one hell of a lot of people and there's a lot of double running going on. For people with property on ether side it's pretty bloody hard.''

New community board member Mark O'Neill was also sworn in at the meeting on Thursday.