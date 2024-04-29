Poet Sir Vincent O'Sullivan dies

Sir Vincent O'Sullivan. Photo: Doug Mountain

Poet Sir Vincent O'Sullivan died yesterday in Dunedin, his son has confirmed. He was 86.

His son, Dominic O'Sullivan, announced the death on his Facebook page.

"Hei aitua hoki, kua hinga toku matua," he wrote.

"I am profoundly sad to share that my father, Emeritus Professor Sir Vincent O'Sullivan, died in Dunedin late yesterday. I was present with his wife Helen.

"In the next day or two, Vince will travel to the Home of Compassion in Island Bay, where he will repose ahead of his Requiem Mass later in the week at St Mary of the Angels, Wellington.

"Requiescat in Pace."

Born in Auckland on September 28 in 1937, Sir Vincent combined an academic career with that of a prolific writer and editor.

He graduated from Auckland and Oxford universities, and lectured in English at Victoria and Waikato universities before becoming literary editor of the New Zealand Listener.

Six years of fellowships at New Zealand and Australian universities followed, interrupted by a year as resident playwright of Wellington's Downstage Theatre where the first of his several stage plays was performed in 1983.

Called Shuriken, it deals with the fateful misunderstandings which led to the death of 50 Japanese prisoners of war and a New Zealand guard at Featherston in 1943.

O'Sullivan concentrated mainly on poetry in his earlier years, with 11 volumes published beginning with Our Burning Time in 1965.

But in the 1970s, he turned increasingly to short stories which have been published in five collections, starting with The Boy, The Bridge, The River.

Death and other forms of loss, deprivation and betrayal are central themes.

In 1988, O'Sullivan resumed his academic career as professor of English literature at Victoria University.

His novel Let the River Stand won the Montana Book Award in 1994 and was followed by others including Believers to the Bright Coast.

He edited eight volumes of writing by Katherine Mansfield, and several anthologies of New Zealand poetry, and wrote studies of James K Baxter and John Mulgan.

Sir Vincent was Knighted in December 2021.