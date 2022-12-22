Pole book raising funds for surf club

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Book sales have raised almost $10,000 for the volunteer organisation so far.
It was the last visible remnant of the beach’s groyne, a structure that many have called to be replaced, most notably Mayor Jules Radich.
Following the final pole’s disappearance, people contacted the club and shared photos with members.
St Clair Surf Life Saving Club co-chairman Cam Burrow said seeing the photos in a series made you further appreciate the poles.
But it also showed many happy moments of people, from wedding shots to childhood photos.
"It’s quite cool to see.
By compiling them into a book people could keep a physical version of those memories with them.
The club earned $20 per book, which so far had raised almost $10,000.
At present 750 books had been printed, but more could be made if there was enough demand, he said.
The money would help maintain equipment and provide training to volunteers.
"We can’t be thankful enough," he said
A big obstacle when it came to raising funds was manpower, as it took a lot of organisation and time to fundraise at events.
It could be ordered at the club’s website or bought at Four Square St Clair