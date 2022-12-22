Pole book raising funds for surf club

Checking out the recently published book of St Clair pole photographs is St Clair Surf Life Saving Club lifeguard Emma Christophers (17). Photo: Stephen Jaquiery

Months after the last pole relinquished itself to the ocean, the St Clair Surf Life Saving Club has released a book to honour the Dunedin landmark.

Book sales have raised almost $10,000 for the volunteer organisation so far.

The posts are reflected in the calm water in 2009. Photo: Regan Anderson

The waves claimed the final post in July this year.

It was the last visible remnant of the beach’s groyne, a structure that many have called to be replaced, most notably Mayor Jules Radich.

The poles in 2009. Photo: Alan Bromell

They were introduced in 1902, but suffered from lack of maintenance and had to be repaired repetitively.

Following the final pole’s disappearance, people contacted the club and shared photos with members.

St Clair Surf Life Saving Club co-chairman Cam Burrow said seeing the photos in a series made you further appreciate the poles.

Two children sit before the groyne in an undated photo. Photo: Naima Woodrow

The photographs spanned many years, showcasing their slow erosion.

But it also showed many happy moments of people, from wedding shots to childhood photos.

"It’s quite cool to see.

People gather around the poles in 2017. Photo: Darcelle Smith

"It’s not just your standard person walking their dog in the morning."

By compiling them into a book people could keep a physical version of those memories with them.

The club earned $20 per book, which so far had raised almost $10,000.

A pair of sea lions nap near the poles. Photo: Katie Muir

It was a huge sum that the club had no idea would be coming, as he expected maybe 100 sales at best.

At present 750 books had been printed, but more could be made if there was enough demand, he said.

The money would help maintain equipment and provide training to volunteers.

A close-up of the slow rot claiming the wood. Photo: Peters Photography

It came after the cancellation of the annual polar plunge fundraiser.

"We can’t be thankful enough," he said

A big obstacle when it came to raising funds was manpower, as it took a lot of organisation and time to fundraise at events.

The posts in 2015. Photo: Lynette Green

The book sales provided a lot of money without taking up too much of the club’s time, which was an ideal situation, he said.

It could be ordered at the club’s website or bought at Four Square St Clair

