Thursday, 29 April 2021

Updated 11.28 am

Pole tilts precariously after damage from truck

    By Vaughan Elder
    1. News
    2. Dunedin

    A removal truck driver's mistake closed two streets in North Dunedin and cut power to some residents this morning.

    The Conroy Removals trucks smashed into a pole at the intersection of Beechworth St and Ainslee Pl about 8.20am.

    The downed line resulted in power being shut-off to some residents. Photo: Vaughan Elder
    The impact caused the bottom of the concrete power pole to crumble and left it on a lean with lines dangling low over the street.

    Firefighters blocked off the street before contractors from Delta arrived to work on the damaged pole.

    Willowbank station officer Kris Kennett said high voltage power lines were among those to come down.

    Firefighters put cordons in place and ensured no people went under the downed lines, Mr Kennett said.

    The downed line resulted in power being shut-off to some residents.

    Late this morning an Aurora Energy spokeswoman said power remained out for residents in the area.

    "We are hoping power can be restored by later this afternoon."

    There was no-one under or near the power pole when it came down, as far as he was aware. 

    The Conway Removals trucks smashed into a pole at the intersection of Beechworth St and Ainslee Pl. Photo: Vaughan Elder
