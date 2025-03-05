Wilding pine work may cost extra $44m

Libby Caldwell. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Otago could face a $44million shortfall in its fight against wilding pines, a report from the Otago Regional Council says.

Environmental consultants Boffa Miskell prepared a business case for the council.

The case detailed managing 99.9% of the known wilding pine infestation in the region, and expanding control work into five new areas in Otago, could avoid $2.8billion in losses over the next 50 years due to the spread of the pest plants.

However, the cost of the recommended work would be $66m over 10 years — $44m more than the funding committed if spending by the government remained the same, the business case said.

Council environmental implementation manager Libby Caldwell will today present the Boffa Miskell business case to councillors.

She will ask for councillor endorsement of continued talks with other regional councils and government agencies around finding ways to pay for the work ahead.

In her report to councillors, Mrs Caldwell said the cost of ‘‘extending the investment’’ already made to remove the trees was far outweighed by potential losses to primary production, water yields, biodiversity, cultural values, fire spread and associated damage.

Without the investment long-term sustainable management of the trees would not be attainable.

‘‘Otago’s iconic landscapes are vulnerable to the invasion of wilding conifers,’’ she said.

‘‘Wilding conifers pose a serious pest issue which, if left uncontrolled, will: spread and out-compete native plants, reduce native animal habitat, reduce water yield, limit productive land use, increase wildfire risk and permanently alter landscapes.’’

Her report to today’s environmental implementation committee said the national control programme’s budget had more than halved.

Dropping from $22.5m to $10m a year until the end of the next financial year.

Mrs Caldwell said Environment Canterbury was in talks with the Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI) as to whether there were ways more funding could be available for work in that region.

Routine work with other councils had also included ‘‘initial discussions’’ about approaching MPI for funding options as well.

Further discussions with other councils and potentially MPI, which included Otago councillors, could be beneficial, she said.

The region’s landowners had contributed financially towards the work on their properties.

They did this with an understanding that central government funding would be available to complete the maintenance required and ‘‘deliver lasting protection’’ from the tree’s spread.

‘‘The reduction in [national] funding risks losing most of the gains made since the programme began and the financial contribution that landowners have made,’’ she said.

The business case would be shared with Otago conifer control groups after the meeting, she said.