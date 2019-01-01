Police called during backyard fire

Lookout Point firefighters were forced to call Dunedin Police for support tonight when the occupants of a Caversham property refused to let them put out a fire in their back yard.

A police spokeswoman said smoke was seen rising from the rear of a Lindsay Rd property, about 8.55pm, but Fire and Emergency New Zealand contacted Dunedin Police when the occupants would not let them extinguish the fire.

''It appeared that there were some issues with the occupants of that building and police were called.''

Police arrived about 9.15pm and the fire was extinguished without further incident, she said.