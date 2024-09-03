Police called to 'school fight' at Dunedin bus hub

Dunedin's bus hub. Photo: ODT Files

Police were called to Dunedin's bus hub this afternoon after reports of a group of school students fighting.

A spokeswoman said police responded to the call at 3.30pm but the bus hub was “mostly clear” immediately after the call.

Security staff directed police towards Moray Place, the spokeswoman said.

The incident comes as bus users are being asked to "be nice to each other" in the wake of the bus hub stabbing earlier this year.

The Otago Regional Council announced it was launching a campaign aimed at encouraging respect and kindness among bus users.

The campaign comes more than three months after the death of Enere McLaren-Taana on May 23 when he was stabbed after school in front of his peers and the public.

The stabbing led to widespread shock over violence at the Dunedin bus hub, as well as outcry by bus users, who said they had been concerned about bus hub violence for years.