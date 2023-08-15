Police catch 15 drivers using cellphones

An early morning police checkpoint caught morning commuters unawares in Crawford St this morning.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said police set up a checkpoint outside Briscoes between 8am and 9am.

Police issued 17 infringement notices in the span of the hour, 15 of those were for people on their cellphones while behind the wheel.

"It is disappointing that motorists still continue to use their phone and distract themselves from driving," Sgt Bond said.

"Police will continue to conduct these checkpoints to ensure the roads are safe."

laine.priestley@odt.co.nz