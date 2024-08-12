Police catch up with alleged shoplifter

An alleged shoplifter has been arrested by Dunedin police for seven outstanding offences.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said officers were called to Columba Ave at 7.45pm on Friday where they arrested a 29-year-old woman in relation to seven historic shoplifting matters.

Snr Sgt Bond said the offences amounted to $4585 and had mainly occurred at Briscoes and Rebel Sport.

Among items stolen were air-fryers and robot vacuum cleaners, along with a phone charger from a Z-Energy service station and groceries from New World.

The woman appeared in court on Saturday and was bailed to a later date this month.

