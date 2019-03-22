Police chase after woman seen 'hanging from car window'

Police chased a disqualified driver for more than 2km through central Dunedin after a report his female passenger was hanging out the side window of the car.

Senior Sergeant Craig Dinnissen, of Dunedin, said officers were forced to abandon the Sunday night pursuit due to the fleeing offender's dangerous driving, and he remained at large.

Police were alerted to the car after one of his two female passengers was seen hanging out the side of the vehicle, Snr Sgt Dinnissen said.

The chase began in Frederick St and continued through red lights in the central city, before officers made the decision to abandon the chase in George St after 2.4km, owing to the man's dangerous driving.

The car had not been located as of this morning.