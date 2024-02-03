Police investigate Mosgiel incident

Police are investigating an alleged assault in Mosgiel which led to one person being taken to hospital.

A spokesman confirmed Police responded to reports of an assault on Goodall Street at 9:50pm on Friday

"One person was taken to hospital and treated for injuries sustained, however at this stage of the investigation we can not comment on the nature of those injuries.

"It is believed the parties involved were known to each other"

Hato Hone St John was notified of this incident at 9.50pm last night, responding with one ambulance.

One person was assessed at the scene by the crew and transported to Dunedin Hospital in a moderate condition.

They were unable to provide specific injury details.

A police spokesman said investigations were ongoing.