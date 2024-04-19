Police relaxed ahead of Hyde St party

The Hyde St party in full swing last year. Photo: ODT Files

In years gone by, the annual Hyde St student party has been a beacon for bedlam and mayhem.

But Dunedin police are feeling relaxed about 3800 partying students packing into the North Dunedin St tomorrow, saying the parties had been well run in recent years and they were not expecting any trouble with student behaviour.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said as a result, no extra officers had been brought into the city to attend the event.

"We work with the Otago University Students' Association to ensure that those attending, have a safe day.

"There's a lot of other organisations involved to look after those that do over indulge.

"The whole street is closed, it's a private event with security all around, there's also free food and water throughout the day too."

He said the event was a good way for police to connect with the student community.

"I usually get dozens of students wanting selfies with me at the party.

"It's good interaction with them - good community relations."

His message to students was to: "Look after yourselves and take advantage of all the free food and water throughout the day".