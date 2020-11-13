Police remember officer killed in Aramoana tragedy

An aerial photo of Aramoana, a small a small coastal settlement 27km north of Dunedin at the entrance to the Otago Harbour. Photo: Stephen Jaquiery

A Dunedin police officer killed in the Aramoana Massacre is being remembered by police today on the 30th anniversary of the shooting.

On November 13, 1990, Aramoana resident David Gray took the lives of 13 people and injured several others.

Sergeant Stewart Graeme Guthrie (41), was the sole charge officer at Port Chalmers Police Station and immediately responded on November 13, 1990, after hearing about a firearm being discharged.

Sergeant Stewart Graeme Guthrie.

He knew the gunman, and he and another officer, Constable Russell Anderson, located him at his home address and set about containing him.

When the gunman retreated to the rear of the property, Sgt Guthrie challenged him.The gunman fired a series of shots, one of which killed Sergeant Guthrie.Mr Gray was shot and killed by police the following day.

Police Commissioner Andrew Coster said police were acknowledging the lives lost, and the lives forever changed, following the senseless shooting at Aramoana.

“There are also many others still living who will be reliving the emotions they felt on that day.

Superintendent Jason Guthrie. Photo: ODT files

“To the victims’ families and friends, to those who helped and protected neighbours, and to the first responders, including our own staff, who risked their own lives to protect the Aramoana community, we commend your strength and keep you in our thoughts today.”

Sergeant Guthrie's nephew now works for the police.

Professional conduct national manager Superintendent Jason Guthrie said he always admired and was very proud of the work his uncle did as a police officer.

Throughout the ordeal Sgt Guthrie displayed extreme bravery and courage and he was posthumously awarded the George Cross for conspicuous gallantry.