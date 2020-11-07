Dark day to be marked by responders, families

Sergeant Stewart Guthrie was shot and killed by David Gray at Aramoana on November 13, 1990. PHOTO: ODT ARCHIVE

They never thought it would happen here.

Now, three decades after David Gray’s shocking massacre, those tasked with responding to the tragedy will gather to remember and reflect.

As will the families of those killed.

Next Friday marks the 30th anniversary of the Aramoana murders.

Thirteen people were killed when Gray went on his rampage in the tiny coastal Otago settlement on November 13, 1990.

It was, until the Christchurch terror attack, New Zealand’s worst mass shooting.

The anniversary will be a quiet day of reflection for Stu Guthrie and his family, as they mark three decades since his father, Sergeant Stewart Guthrie, was shot and killed.

Mr Guthrie’s biggest regret was that his father never got to meet his grandchildren.

Police walk along Muri St, one of main sites of David Gray’s rampage, in Aramoana shortly after the shootings. PHOTO: ODT ARCHIVE

Of his eight children, his son, also named Stewart, asked about his granddad the most.

‘‘He would have been a great granddad. I know that without a doubt,’’ Mr Guthrie said.

Sgt Guthrie was on duty in Port Chalmers on November 13, 1990 when he heard shots were being fired in nearby Aramoana.

He was one of the first officers at the scene, and was killed when he confronted Gray.

He was posthumously awarded the George Cross for his bravery.

Mr Guthrie, who was 20 at the time of the shooting, described his father as larger than life.

‘‘He did everything at 1000%. He gave a hell of a lot to the community.’’

His family was planning to gather and reflect next Friday.

They would also be catching up with other families and police linked to the tragedy.

Up to 30 first responders who were involved, from members of the armed offenders squad to ambulance staff, will also gather in Dunedin next weekend for their largest organised memorial event since the tragedy.

An informal catch-up will take place on Friday night, followed by a formal service at the Aramoana memorial on Saturday.

On the day of the massacre, then-Dunedin Senior Constable and armed offenders squad member Paul Buchanan (now

59) was in the middle of feeding his baby son when the phone rang.

He lived next door to the brother of Garry Holden, the first victim.

The person who called him initially said there was an unfolding situation, and there were five down.

By the time he met with his colleagues, that had changed to 10.

‘‘Everyone just got kitted up in silence.’’ They started planning their response as they ‘‘fanged it’’ to Aramoana. When they arrived, they heard Sgt Guthrie speaking to Gray, followed by gunshots.

Then a colleague came over the radio, delivering the news that Sgt Guthrie was dead. Mr Buchanan was part of the group that went to the aid of Chris Cole, who had been shot. He would later die in hospital. In his 33-year police career, it was the most significant callout he attended. ‘‘That doesn’t happen in New Zealand.’’

