Police repeat plea over mayday call

A helicopter was spotted near Cape Saunders on the Otago Peninsula at about 5pm on Saturday. Photo: Peter McIntosh

Police are still seeking information from the public following a mayday call from the Dunedin area yesterday.

The call was received at about 3.35pm and did not specify a particular location.

Officers made inquiries and checked a range of boat ramps, including Careys Bay, Back Beach, Portobello, Hoopers Inlet, and Otago Peninsula, but did not find anything of note.

This morning police said they were continuing to call for information, and asked anyone who had made the call and was now safe to let them know.

"Also, if you know someone who went boating in the area yesterday who has not yet returned, we’d also like to hear from you."

In their update they also said they had found a boat on Blackhead Beach, which was unrelated to the mayday call.

"There are plans to have this boat removed."

- Call 111 and quote event number P057889968.