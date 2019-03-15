Police search Dunedin address after report city was original target

Armed police were earlier stationed outside the Dunedin mosque in Clyde St. Photo: Supplied

The Christchurch mosque shooter said in a manifesto published on social media earlier today that he originally planned to target Dunedin's Al Huda Mosque.

Meanwhile, police are inspecting a property in Somerville St, Dunedin.

Detectives and other officers could seen going into the property and searching it.

The ODT understands a vehicle involved in the incident was from Dunedin.

In the manifesto the man says he originally planned to attack the Al Huda Mosque as a result of a post made by the Otago Muslim Association.

The video on Facebook, he said, was labelled “Only for Muslims. Please do not redistribute”.

However, the man said he later focused his attention further north after a trip to Christchurch.

“After visiting the mosques in Christchurch and Linwood and seeing the desecration of the church that had been converted to a mosque in Ashburton, my plans changed,” he wrote.

He claimed the Christchurch mosques contained “more adults and a prior history of extremism”.

The manifesto also revealed he planned an attack on the Ashburton mosque.

An armed police officer guards the Al Huda Mosque in Dunedin this afternoon following the shootings in Christchurch. Photo: Staff photographer

“Whilst I am unsure as of this time of writing whether I will reach that target, it was a bonus objective,” he wrote.

Al Huda Mosque was earlier today guarded by armed offenders squad members, but they were no longer there as of just after 5.20pm.

Mosque member Haizal Hussaini said the community was aware they may have been the original targets which was extremely disturbing.

On advice from police the mosque would close and only reopen when they knew it was safe

"The community at the moment is very anxious and we've just put out a notice to our members on Facebook telling them to be careful and extra vigilant at this time."

In a Facebook post the Otago Muslim Association said it urged the city's muslim community to stay calm and be extra vigilant."

They were working with Campus Watch and police for safety in the campus area and around the mosque.

Anyone who felt unsafe or needed support should call campus watch or police, the post said.

The University of Otago said today that owing to the events in Christchurch it was is postponing its 150th anniversary street parade which was scheduled for tomorrow

A replacement date will be decided in due course.