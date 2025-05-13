Police searching harbour for missing man

Photo: Police

Several Coastguard boats and Dunedin police officers are searching Otago Harbour and beaches in the Port Otago area for a missing man.

Southern District Police called for any sightings of a man only named as Murray, who was last seen in Port Chalmers on Saturday, between 10.30am and noon.

A police spokesman said there were concerns for his welfare.

Police urge anyone that has seen Murray or has any information about his whereabouts to contact them on 105 and quote reference number 250513/8736.