Police seek occupants of car after Mosgiel crash

Police were alerted to a crash in Wingatui Rd early on Saturday. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Police are on the hunt for the occupants of a vehicle that rolled in Mosgiel early Saturday after they fled the scene of the crash.

Emergency services were notified of the single-vehicle crash, at the intersection of Wingatui and Soper Rds, about 12.25am.

"The vehicle rolled after travelling down a closed road that was under construction, causing damage to some fencing and equipment in the area," a police spokesperson said.

"The occupants left the scene after being picked up by another vehicle and have not yet been located."

Wingatui Rd, from Gladstone Rd North to Factory Rd, is closed until next month while a water main is renewed there.

Mangled security fencing. PHOTOS: GERARD O’BRIEN

The grille of a BMW left at the crash scene.

A nearby resident, who declined to be named, said she heard a "large crashing sound".

"All the emergency services came to the scene.

"You could tell someone must have done a runner.

"Everything in the vehicle was just banged up.

"The crash was quite something."

A police spokesperson said inquiries were ongoing to identify those involved.

