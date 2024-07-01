Police seek occupants of car after Mosgiel crash

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Emergency services were notified of the single-vehicle crash, at the intersection of Wingatui and Soper Rds, about 12.25am.
"The vehicle rolled after travelling down a closed road that was under construction, causing damage to some fencing and equipment in the area," a police spokesperson said.
"The occupants left the scene after being picked up by another vehicle and have not yet been located."
Wingatui Rd, from Gladstone Rd North to Factory Rd, is closed until next month while a water main is renewed there.
"All the emergency services came to the scene.
"You could tell someone must have done a runner.
"Everything in the vehicle was just banged up.
"The crash was quite something."
A police spokesperson said inquiries were ongoing to identify those involved.