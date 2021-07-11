Possible stolen car badly damaged in Mosgiel fire

A car which may have been stolen has been extensively damaged after a fire in Mosgiel, near Dunedin, this morning.

A police spokeswoman said officers were alerted about 8.20am to a car on fire near the Quarry Rd off-ramp (State Highway 87) which was blocking a lane at a roundabout.

There was no one with the vehicle when emergency services arrived, she said.

"It may have been a stolen car."

Police were making inquiries with the car's registered owner.

Fire and Emergency NZ shift manager Andrew Norris said crews from Mosgiel attended the blaze, which was "well involved", and the car was extensively damaged.

It has been removed from the road.