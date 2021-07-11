Sunday, 11 July 2021

10.06 am

Possible stolen car badly damaged in Mosgiel fire

    1. News
    2. Dunedin

    A car which may have been stolen has been extensively damaged after a fire in Mosgiel, near Dunedin, this morning.

    A police spokeswoman said officers were alerted about 8.20am to a car on fire near the Quarry Rd off-ramp (State Highway 87) which was blocking a lane at a roundabout.

    There was no one with the vehicle when emergency services arrived, she said.

    "It may have been a stolen car."

    Police were making inquiries with the car's registered owner.

    Fire and Emergency NZ shift manager Andrew Norris said crews from Mosgiel attended the blaze, which was "well involved", and the car was extensively damaged.

    It has been removed from the road.

     

     

    drivesouth-pow-generic-1.png

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter