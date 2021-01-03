Power cut to Middlemarch, concern about flooding

A lightning strike has cut power to Middlemarch this afternoon, with residents asked not to flush their toilets until further notice.

The incident happened about 2.30pm today.

The Dunedin City Council said this meant the Otago town’s sewerage system would not be able to operate as efficiently as possible and with rain again falling in the area there was a risk that wastewater flooding will occur.

At this stage, power was not expected to be restored until at least 4.30pm.

The DCC is arranging an emergency generator for the sewerage system as soon as possible, but in the meantime is asking Middlemarch residents not to flush their toilets.

Meanwhile, residents say they are concerned about yesterday's flooding.

Strath-Taieri Community Board member Leaann McLew said the flooding pattern on Saturday was different from previous occasions, and a great deal of water had arrived quickly, including from March Creek, she said.

There was ‘‘a need to investigate’’ some matters involving the flooding, she said.

Flooding, which had affected several homes and some commercial premises, had since receded.

As a rural nurse, Ms McLew appreciated the health dimension to the flooding issues.

Board chairman Barry Williams was also concerned that about 40mm of further rain had been forecast for later today.

Another board member, Blair Dale, said he was also concerned about the flooding, which was still affecting the township.

A nearby resident said he drove to Middlemarch yesterday and tried to help people affected by the heavy rain.