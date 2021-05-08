Saturday, 8 May 2021

Power out in Port Chalmers

    Electricity is out for Port Chalmers and surrounding areas after a power fault in Carey's Bay this evening. 

    Police and Fire and Emergency New Zealand received a number of calls about a loud explosion and a flash that lit the sky about 9pm. 

    The flash was seen from as far away as Pūrākaunui, where resident Duncan Eddy said "there were two big flashes of greenish light that lit up the sky."

    Fenz attended the scene on Harbour Tce in Carey's Bay but the fault did not cause any fires or accidents. 

    According to the Aurora website, power is estimated to be restored by 11.50pm tonight. 

