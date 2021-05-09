Power restored in Port Chalmers area

Power has been restored in Port Chalmers and surrounding areas after a fault in Carey's Bay on Saturday.

Police and Fire and Emergency New Zealand received a number of calls about a loud explosion and a flash that lit the sky about 9pm.

The flash was seen from as far away as Pūrākaunui, where resident Duncan Eddy said "there were two big flashes of greenish light that lit up the sky."

Fire crews attended the scene on Harbour Tce in Carey's Bay but the fault did not cause any fires or accidents.

In a Facebook post on Sunday morning, Aurora Energy said a response crew was on site of the known fault in the Port Chalmers to Aramoana.

It said William St, Harbour Tce, Slant St and surrounding areas had been affected.

Power had been restored for all about noon.

Meanwhile, Aurora said it was also dealing with a fault in Musselburgh and making repairs on this morning. There were no further details.