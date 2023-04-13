Proceeding at speed

Photo: Gerard O'Brien

The new Arthur Street School is beginning to take shape with the installation of precast concrete walls around the building’s steel framework.

It is part of a $10.9 million redevelopment of Dunedin’s oldest school.

It was first established as Dunedin’s Beach School in 1848, at the foot of Bell Hill near where the First Church of Otago now stands.

The school was later relocated to Arthur St, in 1877.