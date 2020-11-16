Protesters block Dunedin fertiliser depot

Protesters blocked trucks from entering a Dunedin fertiliser depot this morning, saying the chief executive had ‘‘blood on their hands’’.

About 15 people from Extinction Rebellion Otepoti and Environmental Justice Otepoti gathered at the entry of Ballance Agri-Nutrients about 9am as a part of a nationwide protest to stop Ballance Agri-Nutrients and Ravensdown from purchasing phosphate from disputed territory Western Sahara.

Independence movement Polisario wants Western Sahara's independence from Morocco, which has held the vast desert region since Spain quit in 1975 and regards it as an integral part of its own land.

Blessed with phosphate deposits and rich fishing waters, Western Sahara also provides the only Moroccan land route to the rest of Africa except through Algeria, whose borders with Morocco have been closed for decades.

A spokesman for the Dunedin protest, Jack Brazil, said they were there to stop business as usual, because Ballance's business as usual was funding war.

‘‘We are preventing the stolen blood phosphate from being picked up and being distributed along the whenua as an act of solidarity,’’ he said.

After a nearly three-decade-old ceasefire, Moroccan troops on Friday launched an operation in the disputed area.

Tensions have been growing in recent weeks, with pro-Polisario protesters, helped by armed fighters, blocking the main road linking Western Sahara to neighbouring Mauritania. Morocco said on Friday it was starting an operation to clear the road in the Guerguerat area, located in a United Nations-monitored buffer zone where any armed activity breaches the 1991 truce.

‘‘We’ve had friends in Western Sahara send us pictures, documenting the brutality and violence they are enduring," Mr Brazil said.

The exploitation of Western Sahara’s lands had kept more than 170,000 Saharawi people in refugee camps in south-west Algeria for the last 45 years, he said.

In 2018, the High Court of South Africa seized a shipment of blood phosphate heading to New Zealand.

Ravensdown and Ballance were two of the last independent companies in the world still purchasing phosphate from Western Sahara, he said.

‘‘They are funding war now... there are people’s lives on the line.’’

Extinction Rebellion Otepoti and Environmental Justice Otepoti wanted the companies to find another source.

‘‘Their financing of this... that is what is keeping the commercial interest in the phosphate by Morocco.’’

Mr Brazil said that meant Ballance Agri-Nutrients chief executive Mark Wynne and Ravensdown CEO Greg Campbell had "blood on their hands".

The Otago Daily Times has approached Ballance for comment.

A police spokeswoman said officers were called to the protest at 9am and advised protesters they could not block the entrance to Ballance.

‘‘There have been no issues," she said.

- additional reporting by Reuters