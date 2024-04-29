Protesters heard

REPORT: ANI NGAWHIKA / PHOTOS: GREGOR RICHARDSON

New Zealand First party member Anthony Odering (left), of Oamaru, listens as Free Palestine protester Sam Bosshard speaks outside the Hutton Theatre, in Dunedin on Saturday.

Once word spread that New Zealand First members of Parliament Mark Patterson and Jamie Arbuckle would be hosting a meeting in Dunedin the same day and place as the Palestine protest, protest organisers felt it was the perfect opportunity to peacefully confront the party representatives.

Hundreds of protesters gathered for the meeting to demand the expulsion of the Israeli ambassador Ran Yaakoby, the restoration of aid funding and the withdrawal of New Zealand troops from the Red Sea.