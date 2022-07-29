Public urged to avoid dead whale on beach near Warrington

People are being warned to stay away from the decaying carcass of a whale near Dunedin owing to possible risks from bacteria and sharks.

The 9.7m-long juvenile humpback was first seen floating off the coast of Warrington two weeks ago and was found washed up last week at Omimi.

Department of Conservation (Doc) biodiversity ranger Jim Fyfe said the whale posed health risks to people.

Whales were mammals that carried bacteria and diseases which could be passed on to people.

Swimmers and surfers in the area needed to be aware the whale could spark an increase of sharks in the wider area, such as Warrington Beach.

He also asked people to stay away to respect the privacy of neighbouring landowners.

The most direct access to the beach crossed private property and the landowners were not able to accommodate people wanting access to see the whale.

The site was difficult to access by land and water and it was not practical to remove or bury the carcass.

It was thought the whale might wash back out to sea with the heavy swells this week, but now it was likely to stay beached for several months while it decomposed.

2_2507221826.jpg The whale was found on the beach north of Dunedin last Friday. Photo: Stephen Jaquiery

Doc would work with the local runaka, Kati Huirapa Runaka ki Puketeraki, to monitor the decomposition of the whale.

Staff would also be meeting with the Warrington Surf Life Saving Club to discuss risk assessment when planning events in the lead-up to summer.

A DNA sample has been taken from the whale and the cause of death was still unknown.

Humpback whales could be seen off the Otago coast as they migrated north away from the cold Antarctic waters between May and July, but it was unusual for them to wash up, Mr Fyfe said.