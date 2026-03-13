Cr Benedict Ong. File photo: ODT

Any sanctions imposed by the Dunedin City Council against Cr Benedict Ong for breaching the code of conduct will be separate from action he is set to face anyway, the mayor has confirmed.

On February 20, Dunedin Mayor Sophie Barker wrote to Cr Ong to advise she was stripping from him privileges about attending informal meetings, as well as deputy leadership of the technology portfolio.

She added that: "I will be requesting council to approve removing you from your role as council representative on the Otago Settlers Association and the Toitū Otago Settlers Museum board."

This week, the Otago Daily Times learned an investigator had found Cr Ong in breach of the code of conduct regarding communication about a staff member and councillors would be considering on March 25 how to respond to this.

Suspension from committees or other bodies is one sanction available to the council for a code breach.

Ms Barker’s letter last month pointed to "extremely disrespectful behaviour" by Cr Ong to her and his refusal to remove disparaging comments online about chief executive Sandy Graham.

Asked about the code breach and her previous communication with Cr Ong, the mayor said they were separate matters — she would be following up on her letter.

"There will be a report to council with the changes soon."