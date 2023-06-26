Pupils' best interests the focus for new principal

Charissa Nicol never had any "grand design" to become a school principal — she just wanted to be a part of pupils’ educational journeys.

But in the aftermath of Covid-19 and the recent disruption to learning for pupils caused by teachers’ strike action, she felt a need for more attention to be placed on pupil wellbeing.

So she put her hat in the ring for the new Columba College principal job and, following the retirement of principal Pauline Duthie, she will start in the new job in term four.

Mrs Nicol said she was delighted and was looking forward to the new position.

Charissa Nicol looks forward to beginning her new role as principal at Columba College at the start of term four. PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH

She said she wanted to see the community grow in its capacity for competence by "flourishing holistically".

"I’m really passionate about seeing us connecting well with each other and well in our community and actually thriving holistically as people and as a community.

"I can see the impact that Covid and teacher strikes has put on our students, and the weight it does put on them, but equally I do believe we want the best education possible, so it’s a balance isn’t it?

"I’m a big picture thinker and I think I want to support all of life."

Mrs Nicol said she wanted to address pupils’ mental health and their physical health and focus on more than just their achievement in school.

She said there was some pressure of expectation going into the role but she was looking forward to working with a team.

"I’m hoping to join a team and that pressure gets shared amongst all of us together so we make this place work and build a healthy future for the girls and boys."

She said she could have ended up with a very different job, but she started connecting with people helping out at Columba College over the last couple of terms and wanted to join in with their journey.

"I hadn’t any grand designs on ever becoming a principal, honestly, but I’ve been passionate about community and about leading flourishing communities and I can see the potential for the skills that I have."

