Pupils pitch in to grow their $10 seed fund for good cause

St Hilda’s Collegiate School pupils (from left) Josie Wither (16), Elyse Birks (14) and Georgia Graham (14) take part in a fundraising market on Wednesday. PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH

As Jesus is said to have multiplied his fish and loaves, so St Hilda's Collegiate School aimed to multiply its money at a charity market this week.

The market was a main event in the Dunedin school’s $10 Challenge, a term-long project in which groups of pupils are given $10 to invest in money-making projects.

About $1800 was raised on the day for social services agency Anglican Family Care, which gave the 28 groups their initial $10 each.

School chaplain Dr Gillian Townsley said about 15 groups had stalls, ranging from those selling food items and raffle tickets to those taking photos or offering the chance to throw water balloons at a teacher.

"The market went well," Dr Townsley said.

"There were lots of enthusiastic students selling their items and others buying them."

The school community has been holding small fundraisers each term since 2014 to support Anglican Family Care.

A similar $5 challenge in 2017 raised $4500, she said.

Its success inspired the school community to repeat the idea, although life was "so much more normal then".

"It’s actually been quite a challenge I think, for a lot of the groups, with ... different people in their group being away, to actually plan and organise and put something together."

Funds raised this term would go towards improving Anglican Family Care’s waiting area, she said.

Last year, pupils created artwork for the area which was well received, so they would build on that with "some new furniture, new toys for children when they're waiting, storage for those toys and books."

Other projects during the term to raise money included car washes, movie screenings and selling hot chocolates and raffle tickets.

Using a small amount of money to generate more money was a theme taken from a New Testament parable, Dr Townsley said.

"Jesus talks about your resources and your talents and your gifts that you've got, and making the most of them, and doing something with them for others."

The total amount raised through the $10 Challenge will be known early next term.

