Pupils ready to fine-tune skills at annual camp

Among those selected for the National Secondary Schools’ Brass Band are (from left) Benjamin Pickering (16), of Bayfield High School, Serenity Hook (17), of Trinity Catholic College, and Mei Admiraal (17), of Bayfield High School. PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH

Seven musicians will represent Otago and Southland in the National Secondary Schools’ Brass Band this year.

They are Mei Admiraal and Benjamin Pickering (Bayfield High School), Serenity Hook (Trinity Catholic College), Samara Beck and Daniel Saunders (James Hargest College), Bridget Adams (Southland Girls’ High School) and Kate McGregor (Verdon College).

A week-long training camp will be held in Cambridge starting on October 3, leading up to a public concert in the Cambridge Town Hall on October 7.

Bass trombone player Benjamin said although it was his fourth time going to the event, it still had not become old.

"It doesn’t really get old because you learn new things.

"Even as a more advanced player — I’ve been playing for about eight years now — you’re just always learning different breathing techniques and different ways of playing the trombone."

It was a great opportunity for him to learn first-hand from the best brass players in the country.

"I think it offers quite a personal experience because you have tutors from even the army band come in to teach you as a group."

Brass Band Association of New Zealand executive officer Helen Lee said the music was sent to the musicians early so they could prepare for the big week.

"It’s about playing with the band and being part of a team.

"But it’s also about being prepared as well so when you get there you can slot straight in and nail your part."

