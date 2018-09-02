'Pure class': Fans glow over Pink's performance

Dunedin fans have taken to social media to shower praise on Pink's performance last night and a few even left Forsyth Stadium with a new "crush".

Otago Daily Times reviewer Louise Scott said Pink treated fans to an audio and visual treat from the moment she appeared on stage swinging off a pink chandelier singing Get the Party Started.

This assessment was backed by hundreds of fans on social media, with some going as far to call it the best concert hosted by Forsyth Barr Stadium yet.

Chriss Hamilton said Pink was a "truly phenomenal performer".

"Her show is slick, dynamic, and has more wow moments than any other concert I’ve ever seen! Loved it all."

Kathy Fuller said the show was "EPIC phenomenal amazing".

"What a superstar and great person. Inspiring. Love you Pink."

Maria Jopson Wallis said: "Think I have a girl crush now! Absolutely awesome show. Lets get her back again ASAP."

She was not the only one to leave the stadium with a "crush" and Amie McCombe was in the same boat.

"How good was the concert.

"Brendan said to me after the show that he has a little bit of a crush and I said don’t worry me too lol she is amazing!!!!

Melissa Phillips said Pink was "phenomenal!!"

"Pure, pure class! Best of all was being so close we could see the smiles on her face ALL night and the great banter she has with her band and dancers! Totally blew me away P!NK."

Nic Leigh Words said words "can't really describe how amazing it was".

"Absolutely phenomenal performer. Best night ever."

