Quick response to central city blaze

A quick response by fire crews looks to have limited the damage from a basement fire in central Dunedin this evening.

Five appliances responded to reports of a fire in the basement at an upper Moray Pl address about 6pm.

Senior Station Officer Mark Leonard, of Dunedin, said because firefighters arrived quickly, the damage to the building was confined to its basement.

Fire crews at the scene this evening. Photo: Oscar Francis

It appeared the blaze had started in a music studio, he said.

Four firefighters in breathing apparatus made entry and extinguished the fire.

It was too soon to say what the cause of the blaze was, and a fire investigator would attend, SSO Leonard said.

Firefighters inspect damage in the basement. Photo: Supplied/Mark Leonard

A member of a taekwondo class being held upstairs in the building said the participants thought it was a drill when they first heard the fire alarm.

But when they came downstairs they noticed there was a haze of smoke in the building, he said.